Dorothy Hedden passed peacefully July 11, 2020. Dorothy had a long career in the banking industry and retired from Valley Federal Credit Union. She taught the value of hard work and saving for a rainy day.

Mom's favorite thing was to soak up a good cup of coffee watching the birds in her garden. She could name all the plants and birds alike.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy, son Russ (Lorrie), and grandsons Alex (Rhonda) and Kyle. She has chosen to have her ashes spread in lieu of a service.

