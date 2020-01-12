{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Helland, age 95, of Billings, formerly of Forsyth, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. Funeral will be held Jan. 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Billings with graveside to follow in the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons has been entrusted with these arrangements. For a full obituary, please go to www.stevensonandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Helland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries