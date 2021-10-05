 Skip to main content
Dorothy Homewood (Dietz)
Dorothy Homewood (Dietz) was born on Nov. 24, 1929, to Eugene and Mary (Rowlett) Dietz in Neligh, Nebraska. She married Duane Homewood in Billings and had one son, Kevin. Dorothy and Duane divorced in 1966.

Dorothy worked for Carpenter Paper Company for 39-1/2 years, many of those years as office manager and credit manager.

Dorothy passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Adeline, Alice and Ruth (Jimmy); brothers Bud and Dick; and granddaughter Amy. She is survived by her son Kevin and wife Debbie; three grandchildren, Kayla, Nick and Dan; two great-grandchildren, Weston and Adeline.

At Dorothy's request, she has been cremated and no services are planned.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

