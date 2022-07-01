Dorothy Hope Armstrong Foreman, born March 20, 1933, in Fromberg, Montana, passed away in Billings on January 12 at the age of 88. Her full obituary can be found online at www.legacy.com.

Cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will occur at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1935 Avenue B in Billings. A light luncheon buffet in the Fellowship Hall of the church will immediately follow the service.

Please be assured that it is not necessary to climb any steps in order to access the church building.