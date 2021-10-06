Dorothy Jackeline Kempinski passed away Oct. 1 at High Gate Senior Living with her sister by her side. Dorothy was born Friday the 13th of March 1942 to Alma (Domke) and Theodore Yonkee of Deerbrook, Wisconsin. She was the sixth of seven children.

She became a child of God when she was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews church in Deerbrook, Wisconsin. She attended country school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1960. She then attended Green Bay beauty school.

She worked in Milwaukee and Married David Kempinski on Feb. 13, 1971. Then in 1974 they had their only child Doug, who died in 1987 at the age of 13 from Marfan Syndrome. Dorothy's husband David died in 1978. Dorothy then moved to Billings in 1996 to be near her sister and family.

Dorothy leaves to morn her brother LaVerne Yonkee of Wisconsin, sister Arleen Guenthner Montana.