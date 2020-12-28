Dorothy Jean (Redding) Demaree, 88, died in Lovell Wyoming Christmas Day Dec. 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in Hardin MT Aug 29, 1932, to Coil Austin Redding and Florence Irene Hoffman of Sarpy, Montana. She married Norris Demaree of Billings on Aug. 31, 1964, and raised three children on a ranch in Shepherd, then moved to Billings. Prior to death she moved closer to her daughter Dawn in Cowley, Wyoming. She was active in the LDS Church, played the piano, guitar and violin by ear. In 1951 she was Rodeo Queen. She loved ranching, gardening, canning, baking, sewing, painting and family history.