Dorothy Joan Toillion Long passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 11, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Dorothy was born on June 28, 1930 in Eagle Grove, Iowa the first of 5 children to Harlan and Marcella Emerick Toillion. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Eagle Grove High School and then the University Of Northern Iowa with a degree in Elementary Education. It was at UNI that she met the love of her life Max, who was a history major and a member of the wrestling team.

In 1951 Dorothy was united in marriage to Max Eugene Long in her hometown of Eagle Grove. They began their life together by moving to Laurel, Montana where Max had taken a position with the Farmers Union Refinery and Dorothy was in high demand as a school teacher who had just moved to to town.

Dorothy was a life long educator. She began teaching grades 1-8 in a one room school house on the White Horse Bench and then as a second grade teacher at West Elementary School in Laurel. She never truly retired from teaching, even though she was "officially" retired. She often taught several generations of the same family, and her passion for education was the same from her first day of teaching until her last. At age 90 Dorothy spent her last day in the classroom after her family insisted she stop substitute teaching due to the Covid pandemic.

Dorothy loved to travel and learn. She and Max enjoyed many trips throughout the US and became true world travelers. Together they enjoyed numerous trips to Europe, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, China, Fiji, Bahamas, Bermuda, riverboat cruising on the Rhine, Danube, and Seine Rivers as well as Alaska cruising. She particularly enjoyed time spent in Germany and France. She was able to spend time in the little village of Amage, France where her father's ancestors were from which had great meaning to her and she adored her annual winter vacation in Maui.

Dorothy was a voracious reader and liked to garden, knit, play bridge, and bake. She had boundless energy and an enormous heart. She was an original founding member of St Joan Council at St Anthony's Catholic Church. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and could be found sitting quietly with her rosary in her lap. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of her students, love of life, and boundless love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years Max, her parents, her brothers Larry Toillion and Roger Toillion, and her sister Margaret White.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Larry) Wilken of Glendive, MT, her son Kyle (Deborah) Long of Casa Grande, AZ, her brother Bruce (Arneda) Toillion of Spokane, WA, 3 grandchildren, Jennica Hammond, Jillian Hammond, Lindy Hammond, 2 great grandchildren Claire and Lucy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on April 27 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Billings with Father Tom Harney officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. A reception will follow at Carlton Depot 331 S Washington Suite A in Laurel.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorials to Special K Ranch or a charity of ones choice.