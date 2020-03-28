Dorothy June Wittnam

Dorothy ‘Dot' Wittnam passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, from complications of a large stroke at the age of 90.

She was born in Fillmore, Illinois, on June 17, 1929, to Glen Knodle and Lillie Hoffman Knodle. Her father died when she was 14. She lived on the family farm in Montgomery County with her mother until her marriage. During that time, she graduated from Fillmore High School and then received an associate teaching degree and taught in a one room schoolhouse near her home. Her students included some of her nieces and nephews.

She met Charles ‘Chuck' Wittnam in 1952 after his return from the Korean War. He proposed on their third date. They were married on June 23, 1952. It was a marriage that would last 65 years until her husband's death in 2017.

Dot had two sons during the first four years of her marriage. In the ensuing years the family moved frequently because of her husband's profession. She and Chuck lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut during which time they raised their sons. She then retired with Chuck to Grants Pass, Oregon where they were residents for many years until they finally moved to Billings, Montana, to be near family for health reasons.