Dorothy June Wittnam

Dorothy ‘Dot' Wittnam passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, from complications of a large stroke at the age of 90.
She was born in Fillmore, Illinois, on June 17, 1929, to Glen Knodle and Lillie Hoffman Knodle. Her father died when she was 14. She lived on the family farm in Montgomery County with her mother until her marriage. During that time, she graduated from Fillmore High School and then received an associate teaching degree and taught in a one room schoolhouse near her home. Her students included some of her nieces and nephews.
She met Charles ‘Chuck' Wittnam in 1952 after his return from the Korean War. He proposed on their third date. They were married on June 23, 1952. It was a marriage that would last 65 years until her husband's death in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Dot had two sons during the first four years of her marriage. In the ensuing years the family moved frequently because of her husband's profession. She and Chuck lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut during which time they raised their sons. She then retired with Chuck to Grants Pass, Oregon where they were residents for many years until they finally moved to Billings, Montana, to be near family for health reasons.
She was outgoing and loved cooking and being outdoors. She was active in the Presbyterian Church and continued pursuing her love of education by being involved in church preschool. She was very close to her mother, brothers and sisters. She loved her numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom remain in southern Illinois. She always placed a high value on the education of her children. She was extremely proud of the accomplishments of both of her sons who went on to have careers in architecture and medicine.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Charles ‘Chuck' Wittnam, her brothers Kenneth and Wayne Knodle, and two of her sisters Lucille Wolford and Marie Frazier. She is survived by her sisters Mary Blaylock and Bette Anderson both of Decatur, Illinois; as well as her sons and her grandchildren: Kevin Wittnam and Don Boshears of Dallas, Texas; Dr. Charles Wittnam and Patricia Payne of Billings, Montana; Nathan Wittnam of Durham, North Carolina; and Jessica Wittnam and Ivan Radovic of Sunnyvale, California.
Our family would urge those who knew her to donate money to their local Food Bank to help others in our communities during the pandemic. We are also grateful to the care provided by Canyon Creek Memory Care and RiverStone Hospice. Services will be held in Fillmore, Illinois, at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.