Dorothy Katherine ‘Steinmetz’ Sitzman

Dorothy Katherine Sitzman, 86, returned to her heavenly home on August 27, 2021. Dorothy was born on June 29, 1935 in Crow Agency, Montana, second of nine children, to Henry and Helen ‘Pitsch' Steinmetz. She was baptized on July 28, 1935 in the Lutheran Church in Hardin, MT. She was confirmed at the Congregational Church in Laurel, MT on March 18, 1951. Her memory verse: Psalm 16 vs. 11, In thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore

She grew up in the Hardin, Harlem & Park City, Montana. She attended 9 Mile School, a One Room Country School north of Hardin, with 8 grades in the one big room. The family moved south of Hardin, in 1942 and she attended school in town at Hardin. When she was in the 4th grade the family moved to Harlem, Montana where she attended school thru part of the 8th grade. In Feb. 1949 the family moved to Park City, MT where she attended school until she graduated here in 1953.

John W. Sitzman and Dorothy were married on Sunday, June 14, 1953 in Park City, MT at St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she has been a member since 1953. She belonged to LWML and served as Church Treasurer for five years.

She is survived by three of her children: Randy (Kristin), Rick (Kathleen). Her siblings Lorna (Richard Kappel) Ronald Steinmetz, Fred (Mary Lee) Steinmetz. Pete (Jeanne) Steinmetz. Sharon Schrumpf, Corinne (Dave Wright). She was preceded in death by her husband John Sitzman, daughter Cindy Sitzman, her parents, Henry and Helen Steinmetz, daughter-in-law Kelly Sitzman, sisters and brothers-in-law Deloris and husband Ed Heimbichner of Phoenix, AZ, Virginia and husband Ray Edmonds of Havre, MT., sister-in-law Linda Steinmetz of Worland, WY and brother-in-law Don Schrumpf of Roundup, MT. Funeral will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she is a member on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow.