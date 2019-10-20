{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Ketchem, 73, of Billings passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake. Viewing will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal 2 p.m. Rockvale Cemetery.

