Dorothy Louise (Vincent) Loughney, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, 81, of Roberts passed away suddenly Thursday, Jan. 27th from complications related to a heart condition. She was born June 8, 1940, in Red Lodge, MT to her parents Marvin and Frances Vincent. Dorothy graduated from Roberts High School and married Lawrence D. (Larry) Loughney on June 14, 1958. Dorothy lived much of her life in Montana, a place she dearly loved to call home, raising her four sons with her husband, Larry, who preceded her in death in 2019. Dorothy spent most of her work life as a secretary and teacher's aide within the Roberts School District in Roberts MT from which she retired in 2002. Once retired, Dorothy and Larry spent 15 years enjoying the warmth of their second home in Yuma, AZ during those cold Montana winters.

Dorothy (known as Dort by those who truly knew and loved her) was an avid crafter and loved to offer her many wares in the annual fall craft bazaar held at St. Agnes Catholic church in Red Lodge, MT each year. Her home-made baby quilts and afghans have kept many little ones warm over the years. She spent much of her spare time crocheting baby blankets, stitching, and sewing kitchen linens including her famous dishtowels, bowl holders and potato bakers. She also provided afghans to Roberts graduates and her family members personalized to the recipient's color choices for the past several decades. Dorothy, called mom by many of the Roberts school kids over her tenure at the school, was also known for her barber skills used to help many Rocket boys basketball players in the 70's and 80's to make sure they adhered to Coach Marshall's grooming rules.