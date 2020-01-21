{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Dorothy M. Christensen, 94, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 at Hi-Line Retirement Center of natural causes. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Malta Lutheran Church.

