On the cold, snowy morning of Jan. 14, 1928, Dorothy was born to Dewey and Katherine Vokal Schuhrke in Belfield, North Dakota. She was one of ten children.
She succumbed surrounded by family and prayer on Sept. 3, 2019 at Billings Clinic Hospital.
In 1945 Dorothy married Herman K. Frank. The couple created a family of four with their two daughters; Sheryl and Sidne. As a homemaker and stay at home mom, she instilled in us a strict code of right and wrong and an independent spirit.
Dorothy’s activities outside the home included golfing and playing bridge. Being a charter member of the Laurel Golf Club was a great pride of hers. However, Dorothy was prouder of her grandchildren Courtney and Brett; and like any grandmother, becoming a great-grandmother brought her even greater joy-- two great-grandchildren, Sunny and Luna, whom she adored!
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, eight of her siblings, her husband Herman, and her daughter Sheryl. She is survived by her daughter Sidne (Mark) Walton, her son-in-law Ron (Sheryl) Burdorf, her grandson Brett, her granddaughter Courtney (Jon) and her two great granddaughters Sunny and Luna, and her brother Floyd (Joan) in Colorado.
Services are pending. Memorials can be sent to YWCA Gateway Shelter, 909 Wyoming, Billings, MT 59101.
Rest in peace, Mom. Hugs…
