Dorothy Mae Litzsinger, 89, passed away at The Butterfly Home on Friday Morning, March 24, 2023, under the care of Riverstone Health Hospice.

She began her life as the eight child of Enoch and Ruth (Winchester) Runkle born on June 2, 1933, in an agricultural community in the Huntley project area known as Nibbe, MT. On August 25, 1951, she married Lester L. Litzsinger. They made their home on Mossman Drive in Billings Heights where they raised their three children and enjoyed life and retirement together.

Throughout Dorothy's career, she focused working in food service, first at Newberry's department store and then for Saga Foods at Eastern Montana College. After retirement you could always find Dorothy and Lester fishing and camping at various lakes around Montana. When she was not out-fishing everyone on their boat, she enjoyed being a homemaker, growing her flowers, woodworking, and being involved with all whom she loved very much.

Dorothy was preceded in death by Lester, her husband of 59 years, her parents, her seven siblings Irene Grice, Elmer & Roy Runkle, Hazel Thorton, Mary Knowles, Lois Worley, and Lucille Aycock and a daughter in law Diane Grammens Litzsinger.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Glenda (Ross) Kaufman, two sons Dan (Reagan) Litzsinger and Ed Litzsinger along with seven grandchildren Becky, Rodney, Chad, Whitney, Chrysann, Silena and Nichole and a herd of great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Butterfly Homes and the wonderful employees that helped mom feel safe, secure and at home and showered her with love and hugs.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday May 8, 2023 at Mountview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. If you so desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Riverstone Health Hospice, 123 S 27th Street, Billings, Mt. 59101 or a charity of your choice in Dorothy's name.