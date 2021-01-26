Dorothy Mary (Brock) Gillespie

Dorothy loved visiting her family and friends at the family cabin. She especially loved time spent with granddaughter, Megan. She loved all animals – wild and domestic – from Yellowstone's megafauna to a gaggle of charismatic family pets to the owls, eagles, fox and deer at Tamarisk, Arbor Hill and Querencia. She volunteered at Billings Clinic, St. Vincent and in the Foster Grandparent's reading program in Billings elementary schools.

Adventures with family and with the Global Grannies brought her to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and the Panama Canal. Her road trip with her friend Dee, where the two white-haired octogenarians in a vintage Toyota sedan were cheered loudly while waving to the crowd after inexplicably being waved into the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Parade, is the stuff of legend.

Dorothy was a kind and gracious lady and a voracious reader who loved books and introduced large print books - provided by her brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Dorothea - to the Wyndstone library which she helped to keep as orderly as possible. She was an active participant in exercise and brain-game activities at Wyndstone where 'The Adventures of Dorothy and Ruth' had enough episodes, gripping and mostly comedic, to be a literary page-turner.