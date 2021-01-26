Dorothy Mary (Brock) Gillespie
April 14, 1926 - Jan. 17, 2021
On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, Dorothy Gillespie died peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital with her family around her. Dorothy grew up in a German neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia. In 1946, just after WWII, she married John, a tech writer, logistics engineer and an Irishman, during a time when German/Irish weddings were something of a scandal.
Together 'Dot' and John started a family, eventually moving to the suburb of Levittown where Dorothy was a mother to her only son, John, and many foster children - and then on to Dover, Delaware. In her working life, she was a whiz with shorthand, stenotype and the typewriter and could efficiently type 'something ridiculous - like 150 words a minute - she was the fastest in her office and the fastest anyone knew' said her son with a smile.
At one time she was responsible for all of GE's payroll on the East Coast. Though fiercely independent, she followed her husband to work assignments in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Warren, Ohio and eventually Orlando, Florida - often working from home as a typist for attorneys and court reporters, eventually - well into her 70's - working as an administrative secretary for an international youth basketball league, YBOA. After her husband's death in 2004 she moved to Montana to be near her son, her daughter-in-law, Bernice, and their extended family in Billings, Helena, Livingston and Paradise Valley.
Dorothy loved visiting her family and friends at the family cabin. She especially loved time spent with granddaughter, Megan. She loved all animals – wild and domestic – from Yellowstone's megafauna to a gaggle of charismatic family pets to the owls, eagles, fox and deer at Tamarisk, Arbor Hill and Querencia. She volunteered at Billings Clinic, St. Vincent and in the Foster Grandparent's reading program in Billings elementary schools.
Adventures with family and with the Global Grannies brought her to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and the Panama Canal. Her road trip with her friend Dee, where the two white-haired octogenarians in a vintage Toyota sedan were cheered loudly while waving to the crowd after inexplicably being waved into the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Parade, is the stuff of legend.
Dorothy was a kind and gracious lady and a voracious reader who loved books and introduced large print books - provided by her brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Dorothea - to the Wyndstone library which she helped to keep as orderly as possible. She was an active participant in exercise and brain-game activities at Wyndstone where 'The Adventures of Dorothy and Ruth' had enough episodes, gripping and mostly comedic, to be a literary page-turner.
She was thrilled to see the country reclaim its sanity with the election of Joe Biden and would have loved to live three more days to witness his inauguration. A devout Catholic, she believed in The Golden Rule and had a strong affection for The Sermon on the Mount, The Beatitudes, the teachings of St. Francis and especially Pope Francis. She attended church enough to save us all and was instrumental in bringing Catholic communion to The Little White Church. Although shy, she loved to play her piano and share her gift of music with others. The last music Dorothy played was 'Star Dust'– the sheet music still open on her piano. From that 1927 classic, written by Hoagy Carmichael when Dorothy was just one year old....
'You wander down the lane and far away
Leaving me a song that will not die
Love is now the stardust of yesterday
The music of the days gone by'
To keep sharing music, Dorothy's baby grand piano has been donated to St. John's in honor of the Pioneers of Wyndstone.
Dorothy pretty much lived and died by her favorite prayer - the Prayer of St. Francis:
'Lord make Me an instrument of Your peace
Where there is hatred let me sow love.
Where there is injury, pardon.
Where there is doubt, faith.
Where there is despair, hope.
Where there is darkness, light.
Where there is sadness joy.
O Divine master grant that I may
Not so much seek to be consoled as to console
To be understood, as to understand.
To be loved. as to love
For it's in giving that we receive
And it's in pardoning that we are pardoned
And it's in dying that we are born to eternal life'.
The family is grateful for the care rendered by the wonderful staff at St. Vincent's Hospital and by the entire medical community - especially Dorothy's primary care physician, Dr. Frank Michels. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be scheduled when the COVID-19 crisis abates. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent Healthcare Patient Compassion Fund 1106 N. 30th Street Billings, MT 59101
A survivor of Florida hurricanes and a Montana tornado, Dorothy Gillespie lived a full life and is deeply missed by her family and friends.
