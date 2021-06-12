Dorothy Mavis (Carpenter) Pendergraft Archey passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021 at St. John's Retirement in Billings, MT. She was born to Fred and Effie (Sanders) Carpenter on Sept 8, 1926 in Park City, MT, the 12th of 13 children.

After graduation from Park City High School in 1944, Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper at Archie Cochran Motors where she met her future husband, Lawrence W. Pendergraft. They were married on April 7, 1948 and spent the majority of their married life in Billings where their three children were born. The family later moved to Spokane for Larry's work and then to Renton, WA where Larry passed away in 1978.

Five years later, Dorothy met and married her second husband, Emerson A. Archey in 1983. Upon his retirement in 1989, they moved to Park City not far from the Carpenter family Homestead. Shortly after Emerson's death in 2004, Dorothy moved to St. John's Lutheran Ministries and lived at Chapel Court and Rimview Square among friends until her death.

Dorothy was an avid gardener. She love to sew, knit, crotchet and do needlework. Dorothy never passed up a chance to play cards and won more games than she lost.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Effie Carpenter; her first husband, Larry; her second husband, Emerson and 12 brothers and sisters.