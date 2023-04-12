BILLINGS - Dorothy May Munguia passed away on April 4, 2023, from dementia. She was born in St. Ignatius, MT on August 14, 1938, to Bill and Grace Cordis. She married Ben Munguia on June 2, 1956, and was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Dorothy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and cherished her years as a worshiper of Jehovah.