Dorothy May Munguia
BILLINGS - Dorothy May Munguia passed away on April 4, 2023, from dementia. She was born in St. Ignatius, MT on August 14, 1938, to Bill and Grace Cordis. She married Ben Munguia on June 2, 1956, and was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Dorothy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and cherished her years as a worshiper of Jehovah.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ben, son Benny (Tammy), daughter April, 5 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be on held on April 22, 2023, at 1 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 36th St W and Monad.
