A bright star was dimmed when Jesus called home his good and faithful servant. Dorothy Rose Sonstegaard, 94 years old, passed away peacefully in her home at the Crossings in Laurel on February 14, 2020 with family at her bedside.
She was born in Grenora, North Dakota, on November 30, 1925, joining three brothers and 10 years later, an adopted sister. She was raised during the Depression on a small farm in northeast Montana where times were difficult, but they were happy. After graduating from Grenora High School, she met Clarence Sonstegaard and they were married on June 27, 1947 at the family home, later celebrating 60 years of marriage. In Medicine Lake, Montana, they owned a hardware and repair store and welcomed Corrine Kay on October 2, 1948 and Marlene Faye on March 16, 1952. In 1961 they moved to Laurel and operated the Coast to Coast store for a number of years.
Her life centered around her family, church and home. She was the model of a godly, loving, and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hostess who always made you feel welcome, was always elegantly dressed, had an immaculate home, was active in Eastern Star and the Methodist Church, grew a beautiful flower garden and provided many wonderful family memories. She traveled extensively with Clarence to Norway, Africa, Mexico and parts of the US and Canada. She spent the last 12 years being a part of the Crossings, where she was so comfortable.
Surviving are daughters, Corrine Zickovich (Ken) of Bozeman, and Marlene Muffley (Fred) of Powell, Wyoming; granddaughters Neven, Tori, Julie and Jenny, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren, Ryan and Christy, and their six children; sister Evie Daniels and brother Donald Guenther. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence; infant daughter Arna Lou, and brothers Clyde and Vern Guenther.
We will ever cherish her memory and remember her with love. "Her children rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28. A celebration of life will be planned in June.
