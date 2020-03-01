A bright star was dimmed when Jesus called home his good and faithful servant. Dorothy Rose Sonstegaard, 94 years old, passed away peacefully in her home at the Crossings in Laurel on February 14, 2020 with family at her bedside.

She was born in Grenora, North Dakota, on November 30, 1925, joining three brothers and 10 years later, an adopted sister. She was raised during the Depression on a small farm in northeast Montana where times were difficult, but they were happy. After graduating from Grenora High School, she met Clarence Sonstegaard and they were married on June 27, 1947 at the family home, later celebrating 60 years of marriage. In Medicine Lake, Montana, they owned a hardware and repair store and welcomed Corrine Kay on October 2, 1948 and Marlene Faye on March 16, 1952. In 1961 they moved to Laurel and operated the Coast to Coast store for a number of years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}