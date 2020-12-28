Dorothy Russell Borgen left for Heaven on Dec. 22, 2020. Dorothy was born to Raymond Russell and Mary Streeter-Russell in Chinook, Montana, on Feb. 23, 1939, and grew up in Havre. Dorothy lived an exceptional life for a young woman coming of age in the 1950's.

She received her teaching degree from Eastern Montana College. She taught in multiple places- Havre, California, Okinawa, Germany, and Billings. While teaching overseas she saw the world, traveling to as many countries as she could while there. Following her travels, she married Lyle Borgen in 1965 and helped him build a family construction business then traveled with Lyle for 14 years building retirement complexes.

Lyle was the construction supervisor but everyone on the job knew the lady in the office was the boss lady - putting signs everywhere to pick up their messes. Her family and her faith were the guiding principals in her life, having two daughters (Nancy & Jennifer), two sons-in-law (Wyatt & Edd), three grandchildren (Sarah, Sam & Connor), and one grandson-in-law (Mauricio).

She leaves behind her devoted husband (Lyle), one sister (Pearl) and one brother (Raymond). She is preceded in death by her sister (Lola). She will be greatly missed by her family and all those she touched in her life. She was very involved in Bible studies, ladies ministries and her outreach efforts through the Faith E church. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would appreciate if you contributed to the Gideon's International. Dorothy's celebration of life service will be scheduled at a time to be announced in the spring.