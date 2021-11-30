Dorothy Strobel, born on May 20, 1921, has passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2021, at her daughter's home in Ennis, Texas. She lived an incredible 100 and one half years.

She was the seventh of 10 children born to Allen and Francie (Thompson) Kirkwood on the family homestead near Lindsay, Montana. Dorothy and some of the family moved to Billings shortly before World War II. Because she had passed a civil service examination, Dorothy was recruited to work as a secretary for a branch of the Navy Department in Washington DC during the war. She became the head secretary in her group. In 1945 Dorothy returned to Billings and continued with working for the federal government in the Grazing Service for the Interior Department and later for the Bureau of Reclamation and the Finance Division. While living and working in Billings following the war, Dorothy met Earl Strobel and they were married on Nov. 10, 1951.