Dorothy Strobel, born on May 20, 1921, has passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2021, at her daughter's home in Ennis, Texas. She lived an incredible 100 and one half years.
She was the seventh of 10 children born to Allen and Francie (Thompson) Kirkwood on the family homestead near Lindsay, Montana. Dorothy and some of the family moved to Billings shortly before World War II. Because she had passed a civil service examination, Dorothy was recruited to work as a secretary for a branch of the Navy Department in Washington DC during the war. She became the head secretary in her group. In 1945 Dorothy returned to Billings and continued with working for the federal government in the Grazing Service for the Interior Department and later for the Bureau of Reclamation and the Finance Division. While living and working in Billings following the war, Dorothy met Earl Strobel and they were married on Nov. 10, 1951.
Dorothy continued to work until the births of her two children and then her work changed to being a homemaker and mother. She taught Sunday School and was involved with many of her children's activities, such as being a den mother. She worked part-time as a financial secretary for the First Presbyterian Church. Dorothy enjoyed square dancing, sewing her own square dance outfits and baking. As her children became teenagers, Dorothy returned to working for the federal government as a probate examiner transcriptionist for the Office of Hearings and Appeals in the Interior Department, which handled probate hearings for Native American peoples. Dorothy retired at the end of 1983 after 26 years of government service.
As Earl's health began to fail, they relocated from Billings to Bayfield, Colorado, to live near their daughter Karen in 2008. Dorothy's husband Earl died in 2011, just short of their 60th wedding anniversary. Dorothy continued to reside with Karen as they moved to Texas in 2018.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Betty) Strobel of Greeley, Colorado, and Karen Strobel of Ennis, Texas. She was predeceased by one grandchild, Brooks (Angelica) Johnson of Billings. She is survived by four grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Strobel of Aurora, Colorado, Kathryn Strobel (Lochlin Rosen) of Commerce City, Colorado, Laurel Strobel and Kayla Strobel, both of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Valerie, Andrew, Aundrea and Trystan Johnson, all of Billings, and Rain, Willow and Ember Strobel all of Aurora, Colorado. She also has nieces and nephews and their children all across the country.
Dorothy's love for her family was incomparable and her family's love for her is beyond measure. A Celebration of sweet Dorothy's Life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Memories and condolences may be made to the family at www.michelottisawyers.com.
