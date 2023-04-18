Dorothy Virginia Smith of Laurel passed away April 8, 2023 at St. Johns United. She was born June 5, 1927 to Molly and Henry Giest, and married Paul Smith, April 13, 1947.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant sister MaryLou, sister Joyce (Babe) Hart and brother Bruce (Bob).
Dorothy is survived by sisters Geraldine (Donnie) Staley, Betty Strecker, and Shirley (Babs) Graham; children Paulette Shay (Gary), Jeanette Wegh (Ron), Lynnette Smith (Doug Epperly), and Rick Smith (Jayme); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.