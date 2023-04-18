Dorothy Virginia Smith of Laurel passed away April 8, 2023 at St. Johns United. She was born June 5, 1927 to Molly and Henry Giest, and married Paul Smith, April 13, 1947.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant sister MaryLou, sister Joyce (Babe) Hart and brother Bruce (Bob).

Dorothy is survived by sisters Geraldine (Donnie) Staley, Betty Strecker, and Shirley (Babs) Graham; children Paulette Shay (Gary), Jeanette Wegh (Ron), Lynnette Smith (Doug Epperly), and Rick Smith (Jayme); eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.