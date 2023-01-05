 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy "Wendy" Mehling

Dorothy "Wendy" Mehling, 88, of Billings, went home to be with the Lord on January 2.

Services are planned for January 9, 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave, Billings, MT 59102.

To view a full obituary, please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery at www.cfgbillings.com

