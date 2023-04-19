Dorothy Wieland, 87, of Glendive passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2023.
Visitation will be July 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Memorial services will be July 14 at Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. in Glendive.
See www.silhafuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
