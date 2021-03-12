 Skip to main content
Doug and Ruth Osborn
Doug and Ruth Osborn

Graveside funeral services for Ruth Osborn, 86, and her husband Doug Osborn, 87, Sheridan and former Buffalo residents who passed away peacefully together in bed at their home in Sheridan on March 6, will be held Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Bob Miller officiating. The family will be holding a full memorial service this summer for all family and friends at a time to be announced at a later date. Donations in the Osborn's memory may be made to the Johnson County Library; the Sheridan County Library; the local Boy Scouts of America; or The Green House Living assisted living facility, in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

