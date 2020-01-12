Douglas A. Brophy, 50, passed away on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 in Wallace, Michigan. Douglas Alan was born on August 29, 1969, in Glendive to John and Betty (Allen) Brophy. Doug grew up fishing and hunting on the lakes and plains of eastern and northern Montana. He graduated from Cut Bank High School and joined the Nuclear Submarine program of the U.S. Navy. From an early age, Doug was always ‘fixing or fishing’. In many cases, the fixing was a direct result of the ‘break it, to see how it works, and then fix it’. Doug had an infectious laugh and many fishing and hunting adventures. Doug married Janey Robinson in 2002 in Norfolk, Virginia. He proudly retired from the Navy and continued his love of hunting, fishing and ‘fixing’ all manner of engines and electronics.
Doug is survived by his parents John and Betty; his brothers Jay (Barb) of Colorado and Darryl (Michele) of Oklahoma; sister Janell (Michael) of Texas; his wife Janey; daughters Katrina (Drew) Spisla of Appleton, Wisconsin, Amber (Aaron) Lucas of Suffolk, Virginia, and Alexa (Hunter) Caban of Fairmont, West Virginia. He was much loved by his Great Aunt Katherine (Wibaux) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Visitation occurred on Dec. 31, 2019 at Bethel Mission Covenant Church which proudly included Military Rites. Anderson Diehm Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
