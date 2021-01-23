The world has lost one of its best. On Dec. 15, 2020, Douglas A. Hall passed away peacefully at his home in San Luis Obispo, California. Doug lived most of his life in Billings, Montana, and graduated from Billings West High School and the University of Montana in Missoula.

He started working as a teenager part time at Hall and Hall, Inc., which was established by his father and grandfather in 1946. Under Doug's guidance, the company grew to become one of the premier ranch brokerage firms in the world.

Doug had a great smile and a welcoming, happy demeanor. He loved Red Lodge and spending time at the family cabin hosting family & friends, especially for the 4th of July holiday. Doug loved to travel (especially road trips) and was an avid golfer and skier as well as a 'wanna be' race car driver. He loved his 'Team America' and hanging out with his many Billings 'buds.' He lived life to the fullest.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Lisa; daughter Kate Hall Cordes and her close-as-a-son husband John; daughter Mary Nelle Hall; stepsons Jake Ballweber (Jessica) and Aaron Ballweber (Alyson); grandsons Mason, Corbin, Zachary, and Josh Ballweber; brother Bob Hall (Mary Pat Wilson); nephew Jeff Hall (Penny); 6 great-nieces and nephews, along with many other loving relatives and friends.