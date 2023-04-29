Douglas A. Nordlund, 72, of Billings, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Doug was born on Feb. 25, 1951, to Kenneth and Blanche Nordlund. Growing up, he enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. Doug graduated from West High with the class of 1969. In 1974, he joined the Billings Police Department as an officer. Later in his career, he became a detective and specialized as a handwriting analysis expert. During his career, he received numerous awards and retired after 33 years of service.

Doug was the kind of man you wanted in your corner. He would have given anything to help those he was close with. He was kind, loving, supportive and loyal. His loss has caused those close to him to have a hole in their hearts during this time.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Blanche Nordlund. He is survived by his son, Paul Nordlund; sister Connie DeCelle; uncle James Marsh; niece Nina Frost; and granddaughters Shae Reitler and Morgan Smidt.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Viewing will be available prior to the service