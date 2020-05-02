Douglas Bruursema

On a beautiful morning, Sunday, April 26, the light went out of our lives with the sudden departure of our husband, father and grandfather, Doug Bruursema.
Doug was born on July 6, 1952 in Dorr, Michigan, to Kenneth and Joyce W. Bruursema. He met another important Joyce in the 8th grade at Moline Christian School. They were married in 1972 and, after being wed for two weeks, moved to Reed Point, Montana, with the whole Bruursema Clan.
Doug learned the jewelry and watch-making trade from Gorvan LeDuc in Laurel for 8 years. He then started his own store in Columbus and another one later in Red Lodge. After 22 years he retired from the jewelry business and embarked on a second career in construction with Empire Lathe & Plaster.
Along the way he made many cherished friends. He loved going catfishing with his son Luke, brother Dean, good friend Steve Bue and a crazy group of guys. Joyce and he enjoyed many wonderful travels with Gary & Clara Wegner over a long friendship. He always got a chuckle over the boys at Empire that treated ‘Dugger' as their old man.
His most cherished people were his children and grandchildren. They filled his life with so much joy and laughter. It's the laughter that we're going to miss the most. He also cherished his very close relationship with his brother and sisters.
Doug and Joyce enjoyed almost 48 wonderful years together with lots of adventures, tons of laughter and memorable experiences which will make it so hard to carry on without him. The family joke was that his tombstone would read, ‘Here lies the nicest man you've ever met', but it was so true.
Doug is proceeded in death by his mother, father and brother Dann. Missing him are his wife Joyce; son Luke (Braden) and their children Lexi, Tyler, Charlee and Savvy; and his daughter Mandie (Robert) and their children Caydence, Ashlyn, Finnegan and Everleigh; his brother Dean (Jule) Bruursem;, sisters Deb (Tom) Lutke, Dianne Booth, Dori Bruursema and Doti (Rick) Bodewitz; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Doug touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be sorely missed not only by his family, but by all of this amazing community he called home. A Celebration is being planned for a later date. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
