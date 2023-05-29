Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARDIN — Douglas Dean Atkins, 57, a lifelong resident of Hardin, passed away peacefully in his home on May 21, 2023.

Dean was born October 25, 1965, in Billings Montana, a son of Doug and Bonnie Atkins. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1984. After high school he attended one year at Eastern Montana College in Billings.

The collegiate life never fit Dean and he was well aware of that so the summer following his freshman year he caught on with a custom harvest crew out of Kansas and spent the next several months traveling the country with his new friends. However, this would not be the lifelong career he would eventually select. Instead, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his Grandpa Clarence and get into the family hardware business. Dean spent the next 35 years managing the Marshall Wells Store where he was always known to have the answers any customer would have for him. Two years ago, Dean retired from the hardware store and stepped into another family business of raising cows with his father and sister. This new endeavor found him enjoying the fresh air as he watched over his new four-legged companions.

Dean enjoyed camping and fishing. He could often be found either up in the timber on the family ranch or in the Big Horn Mountains camping with his trusty cat companion, Silver. While he never strayed far from home, he did enjoy learning to dive in Mexico and fishing in the wilderness of Alaska. Dean was very talented and knowledgeable when it came to electricity or plumbing, assets to any ranch or farm life. These talents allowed him to contribute in many projects.

Survivors include his mother and father, Bonnie and Doug Atkins; his sister, Daina (Paul) Green as well as his niece, Nicole Green and nephew, Caden Green.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.