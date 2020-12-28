Douglas "Doug" Lynn Dunker

Doug was born in Billings on November the 1st, 1968, to Robert L. Dunker and Edna M. Dunker. Doug was baptized at Pilgrim Congregation Church and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church. Doug was the youngest of seven children: Nikki, Diane, Robert Jr., Dawn, Scott and Rodney. Doug attended Lockwood schools through the eighth grade, then he attended Billings Central High School, where he graduated in 1988. He then joined the Air Force in 1991 and was honorably discharged in 1996. During his military career, he met and married his first wife, Angel McClain, while living in North Dakota. They had two children, Coral Jade Dunker and Paul William Dunker. Angel and Paul sadly passed away in a tragic car accident in 1995. Doug was a part of the Lockwood community since 1996 and was part of R.L. Dunker and Sons since returning home from his service. Doug served as a manager and part owner of the Fly In Lube and Wash for the greater part of his life. After living and working in the Lockwood community for most of his life, Doug met his wife Laura in 2012 and the two were married in July of 2015.