After a hard-fought battle against an aggressive cancer, Douglas “Doug” Lynn Dunker died on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 52.
Doug was born in Billings on November the 1st, 1968, to Robert L. Dunker and Edna M. Dunker. Doug was baptized at Pilgrim Congregation Church and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church. Doug was the youngest of seven children: Nikki, Diane, Robert Jr., Dawn, Scott and Rodney. Doug attended Lockwood schools through the eighth grade, then he attended Billings Central High School, where he graduated in 1988. He then joined the Air Force in 1991 and was honorably discharged in 1996. During his military career, he met and married his first wife, Angel McClain, while living in North Dakota. They had two children, Coral Jade Dunker and Paul William Dunker. Angel and Paul sadly passed away in a tragic car accident in 1995. Doug was a part of the Lockwood community since 1996 and was part of R.L. Dunker and Sons since returning home from his service. Doug served as a manager and part owner of the Fly In Lube and Wash for the greater part of his life. After living and working in the Lockwood community for most of his life, Doug met his wife Laura in 2012 and the two were married in July of 2015.
Doug was a family man, a dedicated and loyal friend, a loving Papa, a cherished Husband, a Beloved Father, and a dedicated son.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Angel McClain and son Paul William Dunker; great-grandparents George H. and Marie Frank, Sara Reigenborn, Paul H. Dunker, and Millie Eddy. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Edna Dunker; his daughter, Coral Jade Dunker; his wife, Laura Ann Dunker; his stepchildren, Stacy, Bradley and Aaron Sammons; his grandsons, Paul and John Scheid, Blake Franklin; granddaughter Hailee Stoddard; his siblings, Nikki and Alan Downer, Diane and Mark Jaskot, Robert Dunker Jr, Dawn and Daron Birch, Scott Dunker, and Rodney and Debbie Dunker; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory at 1001 Alderson Ave.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Mount Olive Church at 2336 St Johns Ave.
If you would like to donate to the funeral fund and expenses, please contact wife Laura Dunker at 406-591-8374. Also please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice in Doug's name.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.