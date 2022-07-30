On Sunday, July 24, our captain, Douglas Edward Origer, left his earthly harbor surrounded by family and friends. He was guided along his journey by his favorite Jimmy Buffet songs and stories of a life well lived. Heidi, his beloved dog, is once again by his side. We rest assured, knowing that he will be there to collect us at the dock when it is our turn. But we better be on time….
Please join us at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at King of Glory Church, 4125 Grand Ave., for a service, with celebration of life at Yellowstone Country Club to follow. An extended obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.
