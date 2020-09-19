Douglas Lee Crazier

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas Lee Cazier, 67, of Laurel passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at home. He was born April 1, 1953 in Afton, Wyoming, to Allen and Glenna (Twiss) Cazier. Doug lived in Sheridan, Wyoming, where his lifelong love of riding horses, hunting, fishing and gardening began.

In 1969, Doug, his mother and siblings moved to Billings, Montana. Doug played high school football and graduated from West High in 1971. During his senior year, Doug married his first wife, Cindy Daniels. They share three beautiful children, sons Tony and Chad, and daughter Brenda.

After years of friendship, Doug and Sandra Robinson began their life story in 2005. They soon realized their bond was forever and finally married in Dec. of 2012. Doug introduced Sandy to his love of gardening and Sandy introduced Doug to her love of NASCAR. They also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Doug was an excellent cook, gardener and outdoorsman and always willing to share his experiences with others.

Doug was a butcher for Pierce Packing, Heights IGA, Albertson's, Midland Foods and Thriftway. In 1988, he bought the Cheerio Bar in Laurel. During this time, he was a member of Rocky Fort Free Trappers Mountain Man Club and known as Crooked Pole. In 2005, Doug returned to cutting meat at Ricci's, Poly Food Basket, Stillwater Packing, Sam's Club and Walmart.