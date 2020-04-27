× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas Martin Miller was born July 20th, 1946, in Cody, Wyoming. He grew up in Absarokee where his father was the pharmacist and owner of the Absarokee Drug Store. In 1962, Doug moved with his family to Spokane, Washington. He graduated from Shadle Park H.S. in 1964. He enlisted in Army ROTC upon entering Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. He graduated with a B.S. in Biology in 1968.

Doug entered service in Vietnam as a 2nd lieutenant medevac pilot, flying UH-1 Hueys for the 68th Medical Detachment, 61st Medical Battalion under the call sign ‘Dustoff-84'. In Jan. 1970, he was awarded the Air Medal for sustained support of ground troops. In October 1970, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. In Feb. 1971, Doug was awarded the Silver Star and the rank of Captain for evacuating wounded while under enemy fire.