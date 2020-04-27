Douglas Martin Miller was born July 20th, 1946, in Cody, Wyoming. He grew up in Absarokee where his father was the pharmacist and owner of the Absarokee Drug Store. In 1962, Doug moved with his family to Spokane, Washington. He graduated from Shadle Park H.S. in 1964. He enlisted in Army ROTC upon entering Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. He graduated with a B.S. in Biology in 1968.
Doug entered service in Vietnam as a 2nd lieutenant medevac pilot, flying UH-1 Hueys for the 68th Medical Detachment, 61st Medical Battalion under the call sign ‘Dustoff-84'. In Jan. 1970, he was awarded the Air Medal for sustained support of ground troops. In October 1970, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. In Feb. 1971, Doug was awarded the Silver Star and the rank of Captain for evacuating wounded while under enemy fire.
After Vietnam, Doug continued to serve his country in the Army National Reserve and National Guard and also briefly held a job as a police officer in Cheney. He flew helicopters for decades; fire fighting with the Forest Service, spraying locusts in Africa, longlining for Billings Flying Service, and operating Help Flight for St. Vincent's hospital in Billings. In 1980, Doug graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, and moved to Columbus, Montana, where he later opened Stillwater Chiropractic Service in 1983. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Absarokee in the 1980s and was the current Quartermaster for the Columbus Post No 4762 VFW.
In 1968, Doug married Marie Maughan, with whom he had one daughter, Heidi Marie. After divorcing in 1986, he married Terri Cole, adopting her two daughters, Molly and Heidi Teresa and becoming stepfather to her son, Ryan. Terri and Doug spent many happy years together, raising their children, enjoying being grandparents, cherishing romantic moments on the beaches of Mexico, and vacations on the Oregon coast. In his free time, Doug enjoyed fishing, golfing, lawn work, completing the honey-do list, and riding his ATV.
Doug passed away peacefully on the morning of April 22, 2020, in Columbus surrounded by his family and beloved dogs, Jake from State Farm and Dazi Mai. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Thelma Miller and his daughter Heidi T. Miller; and survived by his wife Teresa Miller, children Heidi M. Miller, Ryan Haggerty, and Molly Harding; grandchildren Shandra, Sawyer, and Nora Haggerty and Logan, Justin, and Sophia Harding; siblings David Miller, Leila R Davis, nephews Kris and Brian Miller; great-nephews Caleb and Gabriel Miller and great-niece Chelsea Miller.
The family is planning a celebration of Doug's life later this summer.
