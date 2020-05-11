Douglas Nelson Miller, 81, passed peacefully on May 10, 2020, at his home in Billings, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Jan. 10, 1939, in Missoula, to Lewis and Myrtle Miller, Doug and his two younger brothers, Roger and Don, were raised on the family ranch in the Upper Burnt Fork area of the Bitterroot Valley. Doug graduated from Stevensville High School and married his sweetheart, Evelyn Inez Poole, two months later in July 1957.
Doug started driving truck while still in high school, picking up a load of wood chips at the mill in the early morning before school and delivering the load in the afternoon on his way home to the ranch. His work ethic and integrity led to a long and successful career in the heavy-haul trucking industry. He founded Little Bear Distributors in 1961, and was a partner in Hughes Heavy Hauling, which was involved in the construction of Libby Dam. He went on to build Western Transport Crane and Rigging in Missoula, and later was a founding partner of Whitewood Transportation in Billings. Doug was involved in the transportation industry outside of his own companies, participating in the Montana Motor Carriers Association, and serving as President in 1980 to 1981. When he retired from operating Whitewood in 2005, he bought a 1995 Peterbilt and signed on as driver for his former company. Doug enjoyed the return to his roots, trucking until 2015.
Doug and Evelyn raised three sons, Brad, Greg and Ron, in Missoula, where Doug was a big supporter of youth and high school sports, especially baseball, supporting the athletic careers of his boys. Doug and Evelyn moved to Billings in 1984. Doug was active in the classic car and antique tractor communities in Billings. He was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed volunteering with the Special K Ranch.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Don, of Missoula. He is survived by wife of 62 years, Evelyn; his brother Roger, of Tacoma, Washington; sons Brad of Billings, Greg of Bozeman, and Ron of Sacramento; and two grandsons, Jesse and Shea.
A burial service will be attended by immediate family, and a memorial service will be scheduled for this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special K Ranch, PO Box 479, Columbus, MT 59019-0479 or your favorite charity.
Remembrances can be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.