Douglas R. Porter, age 66, unexpectedly passed away at his Billings home on August 12, 2019. Doug was married to his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Murphy-Porter, who was at his side at the time of his death. He was born to Edgar F. Porter and Josephine F. McMekin in Helena. Doug was a 1972 graduate of Helena High School. He built his career with Mountain Bell, US West, Qwest and Century Link before moving to Billings in 2011 where he was employed by Rocky Mountain Contractors. Survivors include his wife Kathleen, daughter Nicole, and step-sons Kobey & Kyle McCall.

