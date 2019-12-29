BOISE, Idaho — Douglas Roy Tyge passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at Alphonsus Hospital in Boise Idaho from a year long fight with cancer. Doug was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota, on Dec. 18, 1978. He lived in South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona and recently Nampa, Idaho.
He has so many friends all over the country. Doug loved Ford pickups and fixing them up and hanging out with friends. He was an instigator, jokester and the life of the party. Thank you Bobby Heimark for being there until the very end on Christmas Day. Ride or die Bobby!
Cremation will take place. No funeral arrangements will be made. Doug’s family will get together privately to mourn. He is survived by his parents, Dale and Lisa; brother Dale Tyge; sister Dawn (Tyge) Bergquist; nieces Erica and Shaena and nephews Colt and Yukon.
