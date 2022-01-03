Douglas Warren Schwend passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, from COPD and other health complications. Doug was born on August 3, 1953, along with twin brother Don, to Donald and Jean Schwend. He was raised in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1972.

Doug married Lyn Luzon while serving in the Navy. They had three children, Richard, Sean, and Sheila. After twenty-three years of military service, Doug retired from the Navy. He lived in Idaho for a few years, but settled in Harlowton, Montana. Doug's two sons lived in Harlowton with him and both graduated from Harlowton High School. He worked at the Wheatland County Courthouse until he again retired. Doug spent the last two years in The Legacy Assisted Living Center in Billings.

Doug is survived by his children Richard Schwend (Arielle), Sean Schwend, and Sheila Schwend; grandchildren Hadley and Lennix Schwend; sisters Stephanie Jacobson (Jim), Carla Schwend, and Darcy Conway (Pete); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Doug's dad and mom, brothers Jon, Dick, and Don have all preceded him in death. Honoring Doug's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.