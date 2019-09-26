Doyle Hailey passed away Sept. 25, 2019 after just two months in long term care. He was born Jan. 31, 1931 to Lyndolph C and Marie (Newsom) Hailey in Smackover, Arkansas. Doyle served in the Navy for two years from 1949-50 and in the Korean Conflict from 1952-53. In July of 1954 he married Doris Fawcett in Newcastle, Wyoming and they spent the next 61 years together. To that union came one daughter. He attended the Nebraska Trade School in Milford, Nebraska graduating from the Auto Body Repair Department in 1958. He worked in various shops where he was known for his talent painting cars. He worked as a Body Shop Foreman in Great Falls before transitioning to the job he loved so much with State Farm Insurance Company as an Auto Claims Adjuster. He retired in 1991 but worked another 10 years on temporary assignments.
Doyle had a passion for fine wood working and loved to build things to give away: cedar chests, folding camp stools, Adirondack chairs, small toys and donated several wagons to hospitals for children. Outdoor activities included hunting, fishing and trapping. He liked to grow vegetables but especially liked his rose garden.
Doyle is proceeded in death by his wife Doris, two sisters Helen Potoroff, Hilda Bowman and one infant brother Richard. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Leigh Johnson (Mark) of Billings and grandson Lukas Johnson of Cozad, Nebraska.
Cremation has taken place with inurnment in the National Cemetery in Laurel. No formal services are planned.
