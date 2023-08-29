Dr. Esthere Peralez

BUFFALO, WY - A joyous celebration of life for Dr. Esther Peralez, 73-year-old Center Valley, Pennsylvania and former Pompey's Pillar woman who passed away July 16, 2023, at her home in Center Valley following a valiant effort against cancer, will be held Friday, September 1st at 12:00 noon in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ballentine, Montana.

Donations in Dr. Peralez's memory may be made to www.latinousa.org.

A celebratory meal with music will be held in the cemetery following the ceremony.

Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. Esther Peralez was born on September 1, 1949, in Pompey's Pillar. She grew up and went to school in Pompey's Pillar and graduated from Huntley Project High School with the class of 1967. After high school she attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings on scholarship where she received a Liberal Arts Degree in 1971.

She was married to Andrew Small in Billings on November 9, 1985, and they made their home in Billings with Esther's son Ty Hoffman. In 1989 they moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where Esther received an appointment as administrator at General College at the University of Minnesota. She gained her master's degree from the University of Minnesota and thereafter her EdD in 1997. She then went on to become a Dean and Vice President at Metropolitan State University. She later served as Vice President at City College Of New York and Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In 2018 Esther retired after serving as Vice President of Student Affairs at St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota. Esther's professional life reflected her strong belief that everyone had something to contribute, and everyone is worthy of respect.

Esther loved to study and work on programs to help people in their respective communities. She spent countless hours studying programs to help with student development. She enjoyed long car drives, wine tastings and was one of the world's leading experts in how best to enjoy fine chocolate.

Dr. Peralez is survived by her husband Andrew Small of Pennsylvania; one son Ty Hoffman of New York; four brothers, Dr. Ralph Peralez and his wife Irene of Iowa, Raymond Peralez and his wife Rose of California, David Peralez and his wife Sally of Georgia and Rick Peralez and his wife Linda also of California; two sisters, Lydia Jimenez and her husband Rob of California and Connie Chancellor and her husband Tim of Nebraska and 13 nieces and nephews that she loved so much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bentura and Anna, and one brother Tony Peralez.