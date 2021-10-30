Dr. Gary Paul Schreiber, 85, of Peoria Arizona, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, in Peoria, AZ. Gary was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Billings Montana to Paul P & Harriet (Fox) Schreiber, who proceeded him in death. He attended elementary school in Lovell, Wyoming, graduating from Billings High School. After graduation he went to Montana State University, receiving a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1958 and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering in 1961.

Following graduation from college, Gary worked in the chemical industry for 36 years and 9 years as an assistant math professor at the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa. In 1960 he married Barbara Murray of Reserve, Montana. Gary will be remembered for his love of family & friends, great laugh and warm sense of humor. Blessed with an aptitude for mathematics, he enjoyed sharing this gift with his students.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Murray) Schreiber, son Todd Schreiber of Peoria, Arizona, daughters Patti (Chris) Hanlon of Scottsdale, Arizona and Susan (Corey Christopherson of Peoria, Arizona, brothers Roy (Nancy) Schreiber, Dean (Donna) Schreiber both of Billings, Montana and brothers-in-law John (Barb) Murray of Reserve, Montana and Phil Murray of Boise, Idaho and three beautiful granddaughters, Morgan and Reagan Christopherson and Samantha (Andrew) O'Saben.