Dr. Gerald E. Nelson, (91 years old) Dec. 29, 1931 – Feb 8, passed away peacefully in Columbus, Montana. Preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Cyril David Nelson, sister Rachel Nelson, and brother Cyril Nelson (Buster). Survived by children Jerry Nelson (Sue Nelson), Connie Nelson, and Ed Nelson; grandkids Brent, Kia, Nicole (Brady), Raymond, Rick, and Bill and great-grandchild Waylon Wiggs.

Dad filled his life with adventure, was devoted to family, and was generous to all who knew him. Dad was an avid newspaper reader and enjoyed conversing about current affairs over a cup of coffee. He had a love of buying, repairing, and selling cars, vans, RVs, and houses. We all held our breath when he returned from auto auctions.

Gerald served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War 1952-54. He had a long career as an educator earning his Bachelor of Education (1957) and Master's (1960) at the University of Montana and then a Doctorate (1970) at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He taught throughout Montana as a teacher in Harlem (1957-58) and then as principal at Butte (1958-59) Lodge Grass (1960-62) and Sunburst (1962-64). He then moved his family to Idaho to be a principal in Pocatello (1964-69) and then Registrar at Boise State College (1969). His last posting was as a professor of practice teachers at Eastern Montana College in Billings (1970-80).

Have fun, dad, in your fast car with your dog(s) as your sidekick (Sheila and Ginger). A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023.