Dr. Henry Stokke
Dr. Henry Stokke

Dr. Henry Stokke

Dr. Henry Stokke, age 91, of Forsyth MT passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 from natural causes with his wife, Carol, by his side. Services will be held at a future date. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, please go to stevensonandsons.com

