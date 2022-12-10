On November 7, Montana said farewell to a dedicated native son when Dr. James C. "Jim" Hanna died at the age of 93.

Born in Billings on December 12, 1928. Jim spent his childhood in Montana but moved around with his family during his teenage years. He attended five high schools before graduating from Thermopolis, Wyoming. Jim obtained his dentistry degree from the University of Oregon in 1953. He served two years in the US Public Health Service in San Pedro, California. He came back to Billings and started his pediatric dentistry practice in 1955. One of the highlights of his life was the enduring friendship of the children and parents in his dental practice. He was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association and a Charter Member of the Montana Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He was president of the Ninth District Dental Society, the Montana Cleft Palate Association, and the Montana Society of Dentistry for Children.

Jim was a true humanitarian. Jim personified the Rotary Club motto, "Service Above Self", he was a member for over 42 years. After he retired from his dental practice in 1988, with the support of Rotary International and Billings Rotary Club, he and his wife Patricia traveled to third world countries to do dental work. These countries included Honduras, Guatemala, Brazil, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Thailand, helping hundreds of men, women, and children. In addition to the service abroad, he journeyed to remote areas of the United States. He worked with the US Public Health service as a reserve officer, providing dentistry to underprivileged families in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alaska.

He served many years on the board of both Family Service, and the Boys and Girls Club organization, also serving as president of each.

An avid tennis player, Jim traveled across the region playing singles and doubles matches. He also enjoyed sculpting and painting after retirement, entering his artwork in juried shows throughout the region with gratifying success. He was a dedicated beekeeper, who provided "Doc Hanna's Honey".

He warmed the hearts of his extended family by chopping wood, repairing water lines, and updating structures at Pat's family cabins. Jim enjoyed teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren the secrets of fishing. He also taught them how to call and feed "Charlie", the squirrel.

During the early years of growing his practice, Jim was a busy father of four children; yet he always had at least two Labrador retrievers, and a menagerie of other animals. He and his family spent many weekends at the dog trials, fishing, and planting trees on the tree farm. He would treat the children to 10 cent hamburgers and the occasional ice cream cone. During the winter months, the entire Hanna clan enjoyed winter sports either skiing, sledding, or skating.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Patricia, as well as his children: Jacque (Paul) Fivas of South Jordan, Utah; Mark Hanna of McKinney, Texas; Julia (Corey) Jensen of South Jordan, Utah; Jennifer (Marty) Hanna of Riverton, Utah. He also leaves four stepchildren, Steve Naetzker of California, Sarie Mackay of Billings, Mark Naetzker of Colorado, and Matt Naetzker of Florida. As well as many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his father John R Hanna, his mother, Ida (Brakke) Hanna and his sister Marjorie Rose.

Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday December 17th at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St W.