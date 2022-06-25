BILLINGS - On the first day of summer, June 21, Dr. James H. Johnson passed away too quickly at the age of 77 due to a brain tumor. He was born on November 14, 1944 to Arnold and Mayme (VanWinkle) Johnson in beautiful Red Wing, Minnesota. He has an older brother Charles (Chuck) Johnson.

He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1962. He then went to St Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota, then River Falls State University, River Falls, Wisconsin followed by four years at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where he earned is doctorate of dental surgery. He married his school high sweetheart, Sharon Martinson. They were married in Red Wing Minnesota, they recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Their son, Travis, was born in 1970 and their daughter, Jenni, was born in 1974.

He was stationed in Billings with Det. 1, 71st FIS and the 694th Radar Squadron. He was the Dental Officer for the Billings and Lewistown Air Force bases for the next two years. Montana won over their hearts because of its beautiful surroundings and outdoor activities, they stayed and made it their home.

In August of 1970 he opened up his private dental practice. In 1980 he and four fellow dentists opened up Rose Park Professional Building. After 40 years of practice, he retired in 2008.

Because of his love for dentistry, he was elected to participate in board decisions at the local, state, and national level to help maintain and advance high standards in the dental profession. He enjoyed these special times and being surrounded by fellow dentists. He continued involvement with dentistry by becoming the coordinator for the Dental Assisting Program offered through the Lincoln Center for 11 years.

Jim loved to take trips with his family. He also traveled several times to Honduras and Vietnam with Medical Group Missions volunteering his dental services to the rural communities.

Anyone who knew Jim, knew how much he enjoyed their property on the Musselshell River, it was his refuge.

He loved spending time with his family, especially grandchildren: Kori Anderson and Marek Huss. Whether it was traveling to new places, making Christmas cookies, fishing, panning for sapphires, he enjoyed all of it.

He was very proud of his children, Travis and Jenni. It brought him great joy to be able to provide them many experiences and opportunities.

He is survived by wife, Sharon; son, Travis; daughter-in-law, Ricci; granddaughter, Kori Anderson; daughter, Jenni Huss; and grandson, Marek Huss of Littleton, Colorado; and brother, Chuck Johnson of Red Wing, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors of Montana or Public Land Water Access Association or the charity of your choice.