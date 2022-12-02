Dr Leonard Robert Joppa

Leonard was born in Billings, Montana, in September 1930 to Carl and Grace (Shoop) Joppa. He graduated from high school in Fromberg, Montana. While in college at Montana State he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict from an air base in Japan. He returned to college and completed a degree in Agronomy in 1957. He then took a job at the extension office in Sidney Montana. While in Sidney, he met and married his wife, Catherine (Osborn) Joppa. Leonard then went on to earn a Masters degree at Oregon State University and a PhD from Montana State University.

From 1967 to 1996, Leonard was a US Department of Agriculture research geneticist and a professor of crop science at NDSU. Dr. Joppa's research advanced the science of durum wheat genetics. He was an advisor to many PhD and Masters degree students; many from other countries who came to study at NDSU. Leonard published more than 60 technical papers about his research and contributed to the research of many colleagues locally and around the world. In 2013, the NDSU Research Foundation named their new durum wheat variety "Joppa" in honor of Leonard's many contributions to the field of durum wheat genetics. Leonard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine (Moorhead MN), and by his children, Teresa (Richard) Norwig of Moorhead MN, Bill (Lori) of Rochester MN, Barbara Joppa (Eric Rowe) of Motueka, New Zealand, Margaret Joppa (Darin Grenz) of Swanson, New Zealand, and his grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Joppa of Rochester MN, Stephanie Joppa of Milwaukee WI, Lydia Norwig of Boise ID, Melissa Norwig of River Falls WI, and his great grandchildren, Theodore and Samuel Joppa. His sister, Jean Armstrong, and brother Stephen Joppa, and many nieces and nephews, also survive him. Leonard's parents, Grace and Carl Joppa preceded him, as did his sister, Linda Armstrong.