Dr. Norman Dean Schoenthal

In 1942, the Schoenthal family moved to California and purchased 5 acres of land near Sebastopol. Norm attended college at Santa Rosa Junior College. There he saw an ad recruiting teachers for North Dakota schools, so he hitchhiked there and was hired to teach at a one-room school near Hankinson, N.D. During summer school at Valley City State Teachers' College, he met a Wyndmere, North Dakota, farm girl named Colleen Jones. Shortly after they were married on Sept. 18, 1949.

Norm was then drafted into the army and became a medic and instructor. He used the GI bill to finish his degree and began teaching science and music in Leonard, N.D. After three years in Leonard, he was called to Three Forks, Montana, to teach high school science. While there, Norm decided to pursue his PhD at Montana State University in the summer of 1958, studying the effects of DDT on fish at the fish hatchery in Ovando, Montana. Then in the fall, Norm landed a job teaching biology and chemistry at Senior High School in Billings, meanwhile continuing his research. Norm spent one year teaching at Eastern Montana College (EMC), three years at South Dakota State College in Brookings, before being lured back to EMC.