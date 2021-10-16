Dr. Norman Dean Schoenthal passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at St. John's nursing home in Billings, Montana at the age of 93.
“Stormin' Norm” was born on July 17, 1928 near Herman, Minnesota. His father, Edward John Schoenthal, and mother, Minnie Emma Bertram, farmed near White Rock, South Dakota.
In 1942, the Schoenthal family moved to California and purchased 5 acres of land near Sebastopol. Norm attended college at Santa Rosa Junior College. There he saw an ad recruiting teachers for North Dakota schools, so he hitchhiked there and was hired to teach at a one-room school near Hankinson, N.D. During summer school at Valley City State Teachers' College, he met a Wyndmere, North Dakota, farm girl named Colleen Jones. Shortly after they were married on Sept. 18, 1949.
Norm was then drafted into the army and became a medic and instructor. He used the GI bill to finish his degree and began teaching science and music in Leonard, N.D. After three years in Leonard, he was called to Three Forks, Montana, to teach high school science. While there, Norm decided to pursue his PhD at Montana State University in the summer of 1958, studying the effects of DDT on fish at the fish hatchery in Ovando, Montana. Then in the fall, Norm landed a job teaching biology and chemistry at Senior High School in Billings, meanwhile continuing his research. Norm spent one year teaching at Eastern Montana College (EMC), three years at South Dakota State College in Brookings, before being lured back to EMC.
In 1971, Norm was elected to the office of Alderman of Billings City Council. He completed two terms and was instrumental in zoning laws and environmental issues. He took a year's sabbatical in 1975, where he worked in reclamation in South Africa, Kenya and Uganda.
Norm married Sherry Butcher in 1978. Together they owned the Kitchen Cupboard in Billings and volunteered on the Red Lodge Mountain Ski Patrol. They divorced after 16 years but remained good friends until Norm's death.
Norm was an Army reservist for over thirty years. In 1987, he received the Legion of Merit Award as a Command Sergeant Major.
After retiring from EMC, Norm joined the Peace Corps. He served in Fiji, developing environmental education programs for schools and preserving shorelines with mangroves. Afterwards, he returned to Billings, and devoted himself to the Yellowstone River Parks Association and became the Two Moon Park caretaker, improving and building new trails. Then came the planning of the Conservation Center renamed Montana Audubon Center and the building of the Norm Schoenthal Field Lab.
In 2006, Norm contracted a staph infection, resulting in back surgery that put him in a wheelchair. Despite this, he was able to supervise prison inmates, boy scouts, church groups, alternatives, YRPA members, friends and family, thereby continuing his projects.
Norm is survived by his ex-wife Sherry Porter; his sons Terry (Martha) Schoenthal, Galeon (Margaret) Schoenthal, Stewart (Susan) Schoenthal; daughter Michelle (Lyle) King; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to the Norm Schoenthal Scholarship Fund at MSUB Foundation, Yellowstone River Parks Association, or Montana Audubon Center. Or celebrate his life by taking a walk at Two Moon Park or on Norm's Island, plant a tree, volunteer on a community project or attend a Billings Symphony concert. Make a toast to Norm with a glass of Chardonnay “after the sun goes over the yardarm”.
A “Celebration of Life” will be planned in the spring. A more detailed obituary can be found at Dahl Funeral Chapel website. If you knew Norm and would like to share a “Norm story”, please send it to Michelle (Shelly) King, P.O. Box 1102, Dayton, WY 82836 or email telleroftales402@gmail.com.
