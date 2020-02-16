TUCSON, Ariz. — The world lost a truly exceptional man when Dr. Peter V. Teal died peacefully in hospice on Saturday, Feb. 8, just six days shy of his 87th birthday. Everyone who met Peter knew he was an uncommonly skillful and considerate man. He was an accomplished orthopedic surgeon, who helped countless patients through his decades of work at St. Vincent’s Hospital (where he was twice Chief of Staff) in Billings, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Indian Health Service in Crow Agency, and the Veterans Administration. Peter also served with Doctors Without Borders in Vietnam in 1994. He is remembered with gratitude and great affection by the many patients whose lives he saved or changed for the better.

He was deeply loved and is now deeply mourned by his entire extended family. He was a kind, loving brother and son; a patient, generous father and stepfather; and an adored grandfather. His marriage of 31 years to Annie (Braafladt) Teal was full of love and laughter and travel and delicious food and wine. He will be missed and remembered by too many people to count.