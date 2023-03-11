Celebration of Life and Memorial services for Dr. Raymond Ansotegui will be held Friday, April 21st, 11 a.m., at the Livingston Christian Center. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Ray's work in education, the family set up a scholarship fund through Montana Stockgrowers Association.
Please send donations to Montana Stockgrowers Association, 420 North California Street, Helena, MT 59601 c/o Ansotegui OEC. Condolences and scholarship donations may also be sent to Linda Ansotegui at 124 Paradise Drive, Livingston, MT 59047.
For full obituary please visit www.Franzen-Davis.com.
