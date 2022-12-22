Dr. Rex Richard Anderson (65) of Absarokee MT passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on December 12,. Born in Glenview, IL on September 14, 1957, Rex was beloved son to Jean and Andy and impish big brother to Lisa and Susan. He was preceded in death by Jean, Andy, Letha Perry, and Lisa.

Rex is survived by Susan Anderson and her husband Casey Greenwood (Depoe Bay, OR). He had a special connection with Kathy Beattie (Denver) and a brief marriage to Monica Ravenheart (Livingston area).

Rex was an extraordinary man. Veterinarian, pilot, motorcycle and BBQ enthusiast, and multi-business owner. He committed his life to Veterinary medicine. He served as Montana delegate to the AVMA and was elected by the House of delegates to the House Advisory Committee for two terms. He also served as Chair of the HAC this past year.

Rex derived great joy from serving his community and any organization he was part of. He enjoyed a deep appreciation for music, seizing any opportunity to attend events or pass instruments out to guest enjoying his warm hospitality.

Rex was in his element when friends gathered at his home, while he cooked for them. He recently told me he was happiest while flying his plane and experiencing the peace and freedom he felt while flying. Raise a glass to the man! We will forever miss him.

Donations can be made to the "Rex Anderson Memorial Fund" at any First Interstate Bank.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.