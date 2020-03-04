Dr. William S. McKinley

William S. McKinley passed away from complications from Parkinson's Disease on March 4, 2020 at Green House Living for Sheridan, Wyoming. He was 84 years old.

Dr. McKinley was born at Belleville, Illinois, to Walter and L. Marie (Broberg) McKinley. He graduated from Golden High School in Illinois. While in high school, he played basketball and baseball. He also milked cows and drove a tractor at a nearby farm. He went to college for one year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in a NIKE guided missiles unit after which he returned to college. There he earned bachelor and master degrees in mathematics from Western Illinois University. Later, he earned a doctorate in mathematics education at the University of Northern Colorado.

Bill and Betty Ross were married in 1958 in the Roseland Presbyterian Church in Chicago. They had no children but were adopted by two young girls who have remained close over the years.