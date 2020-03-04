Dr. William S. McKinley
William S. McKinley passed away from complications from Parkinson's Disease on March 4, 2020 at Green House Living for Sheridan, Wyoming. He was 84 years old.
Dr. McKinley was born at Belleville, Illinois, to Walter and L. Marie (Broberg) McKinley. He graduated from Golden High School in Illinois. While in high school, he played basketball and baseball. He also milked cows and drove a tractor at a nearby farm. He went to college for one year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in a NIKE guided missiles unit after which he returned to college. There he earned bachelor and master degrees in mathematics from Western Illinois University. Later, he earned a doctorate in mathematics education at the University of Northern Colorado.
Bill and Betty Ross were married in 1958 in the Roseland Presbyterian Church in Chicago. They had no children but were adopted by two young girls who have remained close over the years.
Bill taught for over 37 years starting at the high school level in Park Forest and Olympia Fields, Illinois, and at the collegiate level. He taught at Western Illinois University, the University of Northern Colorado, at Eastern Montana College (MSUB) in Billings, MT, and at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he retired as a professor of mathematics. After moving to Sheridan, Wyoming, he also taught some at Sheridan College.
He was a member of the Mathematical Association of America and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Sheridan, Wyoming, and served as deacon and elder of the First Presbyterian Church (USA) while in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Over the years, Bill and Betty enjoyed camping in many of the western National parks and hiking, backpacking and camping in the mountains of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. They also enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and internationally including Canada, Alaska, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Baltic Sea countries including Germany, Russia, Finland and Estonia.
Bill played tennis and ran several Montana Half Marathons before running the Montana Marathon. A neighbor brought him a bottle of Champagne and declared him an official "Marathon Man"!
In Sheridan, he served on the Active Older Adult Sports Committee for the Sheridan YMCA, did taxes at the Sr. Center, helped with the Lunch Together program, and other church activities.
His hobbies include reading, especially history, doing the New York Times crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and following the St. Louis Cardinals.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert (Cynthia). Also, much loved cats, Mickey and Minnie.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; by nephews Kevin, James (Mindi), David (Niji), and a niece Erin (Barry), special daughter, Holly (Bruce) and special granddaughter, August (Mark).
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held in Tilden, Illinois, cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bill's name may be made to: The Billings MT Gazette: MSUB Foundation for the MSUB Retiree Scholarship Endowment Fund or Yellowstone Public Radio at MSUB: 1500 University Dr., Billings, MT 59101.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com
